Bank of America Downgrades Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $2.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:QES opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

