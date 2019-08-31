B. Riley Trims Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $37.00

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of MCFT opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

