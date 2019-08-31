Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 485 at Deutsche Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 499.55 ($6.53).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 354.10 ($4.63) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51). The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

