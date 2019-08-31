Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Trading 6% Higher

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.92, 338,119 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 149,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avedro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avedro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Research analysts predict that Avedro Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth about $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth about $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth about $4,699,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Avedro during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avedro during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avedro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

