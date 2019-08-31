Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.54 million. Autoweb posted sales of $31.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $120.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.11 million to $124.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $140.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Autoweb news, SVP Wesley Ozima sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matias De Tezanos purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Autoweb by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autoweb by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoweb by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

AUTO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. 5,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,199. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

