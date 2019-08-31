Autonio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Autonio has a market cap of $460,518.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. In the last week, Autonio has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

