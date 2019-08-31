Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $160.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.48.

ADSK stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after acquiring an additional 957,445 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,288,000 after acquiring an additional 519,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,384,000 after acquiring an additional 492,665 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

