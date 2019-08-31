Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Griffin Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price decreased by Griffin Securities from $193.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Griffin Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

