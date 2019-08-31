Augur Trading 21.3% Lower This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $7.74 or 0.00081231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Zebpay, Mercatox and Livecoin. Augur has a total market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Liqui, AirSwap, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BitBay, Koinex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, ABCC, Upbit, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Kraken, Ethfinex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

