Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) & Loews (NASDAQ:L) Critical Comparison

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -16.63% -21.42% -4.16% Loews 5.30% 4.72% 1.29%

Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend. Loews pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loews 0 3 1 0 2.25

Loews has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$36.89 million N/A N/A Loews $14.07 billion 1.03 $636.00 million $2.84 16.93

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loews beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services. It also provides commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; and loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,805 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates a chain of 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

