ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0019

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $78,094.00 and approximately $111,850.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,618.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.18 or 0.02893129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00669681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

