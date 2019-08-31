Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,380 ($31.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 2,250 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £49,545 ($64,739.32). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Shares of AHT stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,271 ($29.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,077.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

