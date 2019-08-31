Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.69 ($10.10).

AT1 opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

