Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The business’s revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,270,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,560,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $23,749,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

