Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 170,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,649. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 736.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,931.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

