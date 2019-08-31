Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 169,132 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 78,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.
The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
