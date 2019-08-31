Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 169,132 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 78,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

