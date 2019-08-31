Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.44 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post $88.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $90.87 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $344.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $348.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $352.12 million, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $355.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 1,115,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,666. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

