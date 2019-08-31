Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ANFGY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

