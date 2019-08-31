Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Anthem by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 443,428 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Anthem by 252.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 1,493.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 347,887 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 36,404.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 283,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $261.52. 1,061,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,302. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average is $284.17. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

