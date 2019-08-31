Ankr Hits One Day Volume of $4.10 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea and IDEX. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.04943215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,889,052 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com .

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bitinka, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinall, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, ABCC, Upbit, IDEX, KuCoin and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

