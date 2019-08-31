Analyzing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Fire Group and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 1.07 $27.65 million N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 1.91% 0.11% 0.03% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Fire Group and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83

Palomar has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Palomar does not pay a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Palomar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

