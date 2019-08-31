Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OCUL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 493,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney bought 45,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $133,219.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 898,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,249.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,248 shares of company stock worth $639,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

