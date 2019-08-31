Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $102.18

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.18.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,445,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 971,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after buying an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

