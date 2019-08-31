Analysts Expect Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) to Post ($0.11) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RIOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 140,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

RIOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 371,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,473. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

