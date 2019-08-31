Analysts Expect Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) to Post ($0.11) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
RIOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
RIOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 371,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,473. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.
About Riot Blockchain
Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.
