Analysts Expect Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

