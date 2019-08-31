Analysts Expect MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MAMS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 4,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496. MAM Software Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAM Software Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MAM Software Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in MAM Software Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAM Software Group (MAMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.