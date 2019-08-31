Analysts Expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 1,275,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

