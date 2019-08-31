Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

FR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.