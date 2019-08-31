Analysts Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $70,911.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

