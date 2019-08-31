Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report $375.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.83 million. Realty Income posted sales of $338.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.81. 770,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,651. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 339.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

