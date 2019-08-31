Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.33. Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 3.30. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

