Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. QCR posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,077. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $553.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QCR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in QCR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.