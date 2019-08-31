Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report sales of $84.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $85.40 million. Primo Water posted sales of $81.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $311.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.19 million to $312.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $327.97 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $329.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 117,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,916,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 143,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $470.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

