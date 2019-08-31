Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 997,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

