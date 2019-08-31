Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.97. 15,883,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,914. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,705,000 after buying an additional 533,146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,711 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

