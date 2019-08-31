Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $13,196.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 55,504,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,189,101 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

