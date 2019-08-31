Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.50. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,043,052 shares traded.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

