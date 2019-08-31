Amon Market Cap Reaches $468,649.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market capitalization of $468,649.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.01341138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,508,680 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

