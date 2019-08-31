Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 73.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 148.1% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 198.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 643,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

