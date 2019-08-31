Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,230. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 591,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

