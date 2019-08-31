Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $52.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.86 million to $53.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.51 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ALIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 119,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

