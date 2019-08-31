Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were down 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.94 and last traded at $100.76, approximately 8,546,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 1,733,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
