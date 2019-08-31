Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were down 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.94 and last traded at $100.76, approximately 8,546,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 1,733,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

