Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ALG stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $117.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $70,007.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,870.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,981 shares of company stock worth $727,763 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,441,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

