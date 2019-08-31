Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
ALG stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $117.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,441,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
