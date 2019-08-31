AI Doctor (AIDOC) One Day Volume Hits $227,135.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $227,135.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.04988315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BitForex, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

