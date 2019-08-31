Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 352,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,058,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
