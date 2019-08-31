Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 352,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,058,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

