ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“ADMA announced (8/22) that the relaunch of BIVIGAM has commenced. BIVIGAM is available through authorized distributor BioCareSD (Private). Launch for ASCENIV should follow in 2H19.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,108,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.