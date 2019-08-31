ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
“ADMA announced (8/22) that the relaunch of BIVIGAM has commenced. BIVIGAM is available through authorized distributor BioCareSD (Private). Launch for ASCENIV should follow in 2H19.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,108,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
