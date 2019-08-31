Adelphoi (ADL) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $111,527.00 and $281.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

