ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s earnings. ACI Worldwide reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACI Worldwide.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 642,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.