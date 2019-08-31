Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Achillion reported loss in the second quarter, which was in line with estimates. The company has no approved products in its portfolio and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The lead candidate, ACH-4471, showed clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. Meanwhile, a next-generation factor D inhibitor candidate, ACH-5228, will likely be advanced to phase II study by 2019-end. Though this area has commercial opportunity, the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback for Achillion, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in 2017. Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACHN. Barclays lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.91. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 218,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

