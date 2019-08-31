Achain (ACT) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinnest and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $506,265.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Koinex, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

